The Crypto Mile Weekly Update: Solana mass hack and Ripple on the rise

The Crypto Mile's Weekly Update checks in on the price movement of three blue-chip cryptocurrencies, Ethereum, Solana and Ripple.

US markets dipped after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but the escalating tensions with China failed to rattle the crypto-ecosystem.

However, two serious hacks have dinted the reputation of the blockchain-based industry.