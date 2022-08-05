Zelensky Admits Defeat, Taiwan Conflict Escalates, Sandy Hook & Alex Jones

Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke talk about the acceptance of defeat by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is finally throwing in the towel after causing millions to lose their homes and wealth.

They also address the very real satanic ritual abuse sting in England and the rising tension over Taiwan, including the opinion from eugenists that war is great for the climate because people die.

Lastly the team addresses the spree of America First victories in the elections, as the referendum on Christian Nationalism pays off for courageous candidates.