Chicago Bears News: Bears Sign Davontae Harris & Trevon Coley, Cut 2 Players

Chicago Bears news today is centering around the signing of CB Devontae Harris and DL Trevon Cooley in addition to the release of 2 more players.

With Bears training camp in full force now Bears GM Ryan Poles decided to add Devontae Harris to this Bears roster and depth chart.

Harris has played all across the NFL so if you’re looking for Devontae Harris stats or Devontae Harris highlights you will find he played for a handful of teams. Trevon Cooley has been much more established in the NFL with several starts for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and the Arizona Cardinals.

