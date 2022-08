Sunak vows to stand up to ‘leftie, woke culture'

Rishi Sunak made a joke about his height and vowed to stand up to “leftie, woke culture” in his bid to woo Conservative members during a hustings event in Eastbourne.

Report by Buseld.

