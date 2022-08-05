NH AG's Office: No Arrests Yet In Northfield Triple Homicide Case

Geoffrey Ward of the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office speaks to press outlets on Aug.

5, 2022, in Concord concerning the triple homicide case in nearby Northfield.

Kassandra Sweeney, 25, as well as her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were killed on Aug.

3.

