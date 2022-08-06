Realism of Top Gun. (Show 1) - Fighter pilots tell stories and teach you about what it is like.

Is Top Gun Maverick real?

A lot of it is!

Learn about the realism of Top Gun Maverick.

Learn about the fighter pilot experience from a retired US Air Force Weapons School instructor and other highly experienced and decorated fighter pilots.

Learn the culture of a fighter squadron (do pilots constantly fight over who is the best?) and tips so you can enjoy the movie even more!

If you came out of the theater wanting more, then this new video series is for you.

We start with a discussion on the trailer.

The intent is to give you way more information about fighter pilots and their experience and judge for yourself the realism of Top Gun Maverick.

In this video we discuss the realism of Top Gun Maverick the movie and just how good a job they did.

This video series will be unlike other.

Yes there is technical fighter pilot information, but we will spend way more time on the culture and what it is like to be a fighter pilot.

This will be entertaining and informative.

Look forward to our beer light segment going forward where we drink and tell stories.

Enjoy!

