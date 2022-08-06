Vice-Presidential election 2022: Polling to be held today | Dhankhar vs Alva | Oneindia News*News

The Vice-Presidential elections will be held in the Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm today and the results are likely later in the evening.
#VicePresidentialElection #JagdeepDhankhar #MargaretAlva
The Vice-Presidential elections will be held in the Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm today and the results are likely later in the evening.
#VicePresidentialElection #JagdeepDhankhar #MargaretAlva
The elections for the new Vice-president of India are underway and the polling for the same which commenced at 10 am on Saturday..
Today, morning the former Bengal governor and now BJP-led NDA nominee for vice president, Jagdeep Dhankhar, arrived at the..