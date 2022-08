On Hiroshima attack anniversary, survivors share history’s lessons

Reiko Yamada was 11 years old on August 6, 1945, when the US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Now 88, she is among the few survivors of the horrific attack, which killed around 140,000 people, and is determined to pass on the lessons of history.

But Yamada and other survivors fear their voices are not being heard.

On the 77th anniversary of the bombing, FRANCE 24 reports on the survivors of the attack.