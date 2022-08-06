Daily News August 5th 2022 Friday 8pm
The Russian Investigative committee accuses Kiev of shelling a hospital in the center of Donetsk, leaving at least 10 people injured including a child.

Eight people are killed, including a 5-year-old child, and more than 50 are injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

That&apos;s according to the territory&apos;s health ministry.

The Islamic Jihad group in Palestine - who Israel say they targeted - has threatened to attack Tel Aviv in response.

Turkey&apos;s president expresses hope his country can open new pages in bilateral relations with Moscow while Vladimir Putin says Europe should thank Ankara for a flow of &apos;uninterrupted gas&apos; from Russia.

That&apos;s as the two leaders wrap up key talks in Sochi.

Beijing severs communication with Washington in a wide range of military and civilian areas, as China ramps-up retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s controversial trip to Taiwan.