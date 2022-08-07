CHARLES WADE MILLS (1951-2021)

Charles Wade Mills was a notable Caribbean-American political philosopher and distinguished professor.

He was born in London on January 3, 1951 to Jamaican parents, Winnifred and Gladstone Mills, who were both pursuing their graduate degrees in the city.

The couple returned to Kingston shortly after his birth.

He spent his childhood growing up in Jamaica and reading books.

In 1971, Mills received his bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of the West Indies and taught physics at the University of Technology, Jamaica and, later, at Campion College in Jamaica.

He then received his master’s and doctorate degrees in philosophy at the University of Toronto in 1976 and 1985 respectively.