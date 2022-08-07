Deadly inferno: Fire continues to rage at Cuban oil depot

Multiple firefighters are feared dead after several blasts rocked a burning Cuban oil depot.
The fire began after lightning hit one of the facility’s fuel tanks and is still uncontained.
This comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages.
Multiple firefighters are feared dead after several blasts rocked a burning Cuban oil depot.
The fire began after lightning hit one of the facility’s fuel tanks and is still uncontained.
This comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages.
Cuban firefighters are trying to quell an out-of-control blaze at an oil storage tank that was sparked by an overnight lightning..