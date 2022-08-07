Kim Kardashian is not getting back together with Kanye West after split from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is reportedly not getting back together with ex-husband Kanye West after splitting from comedian Pete Davdison after nine months of dating.
Kim Kardashian is reportedly not getting back together with ex-husband Kanye West after splitting from comedian Pete Davdison after nine months of dating.
The Three 6 Mafia rapper has expressed his support for Ye after news broke that his ex-wife's relationship with Pete Davidson has..
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are said to have split after nine months together.