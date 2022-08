Sign Eric Fisher? Trade For Calvin Ridley In 2023? Darnell Mooney Contract Projection? | Bears Now

Chicago Bears rumors are all over the place with Bears training camp into its second week.

Should the Bears look to sign Eric Fisher with Teven Jenkins seemingly on the outs with Chicago?

Could a trade for Calvin Ridley happen next year to add depth for Justin Fields?

Who are potential Bears cut candidates and what will Darnell Mooney’s contract look like if he balls out this year?

Bears Now host Harrison Graham answers all of these questions and more in today’s Chicago Bears rumors mailbag.