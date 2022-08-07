AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa latest premier league hit

Goals from Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore make it a perfect start for the Cherries in the opening game of the Premier League season.
Goals from Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore make it a perfect start for the Cherries in the opening game of the Premier League season.
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Sky Sports discuss the results from the Premier League's opening weekend
The latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as the pundit has given his thoughts on this afternoon's Premier League opener.