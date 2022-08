Dems Moving To Expand The IRS Beyond The Pentagon, State Dept, FBI, And Border Patrol

Democrats want the Internal Revenue Service, one of the most hated federal agencies, to have more officials than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol put together.

Sen.

Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) negotiated the Inflation Reduction Act, which would provide the agency with $80 billion in cash to hire up to 87,000 extra workers.

According to federal data, the rise would more than double the size of the IRS workforce, which presently has 78,661 full-time employees.