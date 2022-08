Labour: Govt missing in action amid cost-of-living crisis

Labour MP Luke Pollard has accused the government of being "missing in action" and leadership contenders of being "more interested in taking chunks out of each other" than dealing with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

He says Liz Truss' tax cut proposal will not benefit struggling households, and instead "will give the greatest benefit to those on the highest incomes".

Report by Brooksl.

