Lila Rose Responds To Pastors Attacking Post-Roe Celebrations

There are some Christian leaders who recently said it is not proper to celebrate the overturn of Roe v Wade.

To them, Lila Rose asks: How can a life saved, a child of God, with value like yours and mine, not be worth celebrating?

It's antithetical to the Christian faith to support abortion because Jesus Christ teaches us to embrace LIFE, especially children, and to recognize God Himself in our brother.

The intentional destruction of a human life is always a grave evil.

We must lovingly and passionately speak out against abortion, while also working to support and provide resources for women and families in need so they can better care for their children or have access to adoption.