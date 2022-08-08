Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John , Dead at 73.

According to an Instagram post made by her family, the 'Grease' actor died "peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California... surrounded by family and friends" on Aug.

8.

.

She had battled breast cancer for over 30 years.

.

We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer, Olivia Newton-John's family, via Instagram.

Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

, Olivia Newton-John's family, via Instagram.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation, Olivia Newton-John's family, via Instagram.

Newton-John was also known for her hit songs, "Physical" and "You're the One That I Want.".

She is survived by her husband, daughter, sister, brother, nieces and nephews.

.

John Travolta, her former 'Grease' co-star, issued a heartfelt tribute on social media.

.

John Travolta, her former 'Grease' co-star, issued a heartfelt tribute on social media.

.

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.

Your impact was incredible.

I love you so much.

, John Travolta, via Instagram.

We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!

Your Danny, your John!, John Travolta, via Instagram