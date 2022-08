"I Saw Demons & Met God." - Ayahuasca & Psychedelics with Mike Cernovich

It has become super trendy for people to go on ayahuasca retreats where they experience plant based psychedelic trips meant to treat mental blockages, improve mindfulness, boost mood, or alter behavior.

People literally travel from all across the world just to participate in an ayahuasca ritual with a certified shaman and drink a hallucinogenic brew that sends a person into an introspective, dream-like journey.