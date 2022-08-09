Billionaires Fund Massive Treasure Hunt as Greenland Ice Melts

CNN reports that some of the world's ultra-rich are funding a massive treasure hunt on the west coast of Greenland.

The well funded treasure hunt, complete with helicopters and transmitters, comes as the climate crisis is melting ice covering Greenland at a rapid rate.

According to CNN, rising temperatures have afforded investors and mining companies an opportunity to search for critical minerals needed to transition to green energy.

Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates are among the billionaires betting on finding a trove of critical minerals on Greenland's Disko Island and Nuussuaq Peninsula.

We are looking for a deposit that will be the first- or second-largest most significant nickel and cobalt deposit in the world, Kurt House, CEO of Kobold Metals, via CNN.

According to CNN, those minerals could power hundreds of millions of electric vehicles.

Billionaires are backing Kobold Metals, a mineral exploration company, and BlueJay Mining to locate the rare and precious metals.

CNN reports that 30 geologists, geophysicists, pilots and mechanics are on site at Kobald and Bluejay's search area.

Rising temperatures have exposed ground that has been concealed under ice for as long as millennia and could now serve as a site for mineral exploration.

The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland revealed that the area could be a hot spot for coal, copper, gold, rare-earth elements and zinc.