President Donald Trump releases ad after the FBI raided Mar-A-Lago looking for classified documents

President Trump releases Ad after the FBI raided his home when he wasn’t there.

They blew open safes and rummaged through every drawer with the excuse they were looking for classified documents.

They raided a former and future president’s home without cause.

We are living in Nazi Germany and headed for war unless we take control now.

It’s time to decide where you want to be if and when it goes down.

I wouldn’t want to be a conservative in a blue state.

You have 30 red states to choose from where you can live healthier, happier, and cheaper.

Get out now while you can.

You saw during the summer of love when BLM terrorists burned and murdered their way freely through every city in every democrat run state.

You’re not safe.

It won’t be conservatives who start violence, the riots will start as everything collapses further and people of all stripes get desperate.

All of the democrats policies are meant to fail so this will happen.

It’s their plan to destroy everything and start over.