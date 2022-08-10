U.S. vs. Texas Supreme Court Ruling Dec 10, 2021 - JUBILEE Kim Clement PROPHECY Being Fulfilled

United States vs.

Texas Supreme Court Case Ruling made December 10, 2021, alongside their decision in WWH, the Supreme Court dismissed the case as being improvidently granted .Texas (2021) United States v.

Texas, 595 U.S. ___ (2021), was a United States Supreme Court case that involved the Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as Senate Bill 8 or SB8, a state law that bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically six weeks into pregnancy.

The justices rejected the request from abortion providers (plantiff/accusers - U.S. in this case) to send the case back to the friendlier confines of a federal district court in Texas, instead returning the case back to the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit – which could mean that the providers’ surviving claims may not proceed for some time, if at all.