Raymond Brigg's publisher reacts to his passing

Francesca Dow, managing director of children's at Penguin Random House, which served as Raymond Briggs' publisher, says his books made "an enormous impact" which will "continue into the future".

Ms Dow praises the writer and illustrator for "tackling life's really big subjects" with a "characterful and unique sense of humour".

Report by Czubalam.

