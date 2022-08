TRUMPED-UP CHARGES Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep390

In this episode, Dinesh reveals how the Biden DOJ, and the Deep State are trying to disqualify Trump from running again on trumped-up charges.

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington joins Dinesh for an insider perspective on the FBI raid and the DOJ's case.

Dinesh argues that the GOP should recognize the seriousness of the threat to all our safety and put forward an aggressive plan to dismantle the Democrats' police state.