We Have Updates About the Trump Raid + Guest: Kari Lake | Louder with Crowder

Great news!

The IRS is hiring people who are comfortable with firearms and using deadly force.

But don't worry, they swear they aren't coming after YOU!

We give you the latest.

There have also been insane (yet unsurprising) details in the Trump raid.

And Christopher Wray doesn't appreciate alleged "threats" coming from right-wingers like Steven Crowder.

All this AND special guest: Arizona gubernstorial candidate Kari Lake!

#IRS #TrumpRaid #karilake