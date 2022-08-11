This Day in History: Oscar-Winning Actor Robin Williams Dies at 63

August 11, 2014.

The classically trained actor and comedian died by suicide.

Williams had struggled with depression and maintaining sobriety throughout the course of his career.

He became a household name in the late 1970s, playing "Mork from Ork," an alien on Earth in the TV show, 'Mork and Mindy.'.

His energetic and brilliant comedic improv was too big to be contained by TV of the time, and his film career quickly took off.

Williams won an Oscar for his role as a therapist in the Gus Van Sant film, 'Good Will Hunting.'

His roles of note — too numerous to name — included the genie in Disney's animated 'Aladdin,' an English teacher in 'Dead Poets Society' and a father/English nanny in 'Mrs. Doubtfire.'