You Just Made Trump the Biggest Martyr in History. Next, He Should Announce for President!

President Trump has suggested that the FBI may have planted evidence during their raid of Mar-a-Lago, which has been blasted around the world for its naked political motivations.

In a post made to the Truth Social platform, the 45th President wrote that FBI agents refused to be monitored as they “rummaged” through his Florida home, revealing that they “strongly” insisted on being alone.