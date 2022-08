Psalm 89 - Morning, August 11, 2022

Ethan the Ezrahite has a conversation with God, and reminds God of his convenient with Israel — and accuses him of breaking it!

Still he comes back to faith and obedience in the end.

The drama of the disappointed but faithful servant plays out over and over again in the Bible, going back to its very earliest passages.

The personal nature of our relationship with God is not an invention of the Reformation, but the founding principle of the Judeo-Christian faith.

He is our Father.