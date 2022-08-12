PM insists 'future's bright' amid 'very tough' energy crisis

Boris Johnson has insisted the work of his government to "fix" the UK's energy problems and make the country more self-sufficient has put Britain in a "very strong position" - as families continue to battle soaring energy prices.

The PM said: "I'm not going to pretend that things are easy for people right now…but there's more money coming as a result of the decisions we've taken, there will be further help coming October and in the New Year.

I think over the medium term the future's very bright.

Report by Buseld.

