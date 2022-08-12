Tom Brady Taking Time Away From Buccaneers to 'Deal With Personal Things'

According to the team's head coach Todd Bowles, Brady missed practice on August 11 and will not return until after the team's second preseason game on August 20.

Bowles said the break had been planned since before training camp began.

This is something we talked about before training camp started.

We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, via CNN.

Bowles said he remains confident that Brady would return for the team's Week 1 clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers linebacker Devin White said that the team understands and offer their full support for Brady's decision.

He's a grown man -- (more grown) than most of us in the locker room, and he's a human at the end of the day.

, Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, via CNN.

He's got personal problems going on, but he's a guy that's been doing this so long, he (doesn't) need to be here, Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, via CNN.

But more than football, we're praying for whatever he's got going on as a human being and we hope everyone else does too and that's all we ask for him -- his well-being.

Football comes second, him being a human comes first, Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, via CNN.

