US Attorney-General approved search of Trump's home for suspected illegal records

In an extraordinary move, the US Attorney-General, Merrick Garland, has moved to unseal confidential details from the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
In an extraordinary move, the US Attorney-General, Merrick Garland, has moved to unseal confidential details from the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed he "personally approved" the extraordinary decision to seek the..
Watch VideoThe Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida..