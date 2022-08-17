Mike Pence Calls on GOP to Stop Attacking the FBI Over Trump Search

Mike Pence Calls on GOP , to Stop Attacking the FBI , Over Trump Search.

On August 17, former Vice President Mike Pence urged fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI for searching Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

.

On August 17, former Vice President Mike Pence urged fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI for searching Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

.

Associated Press reports that Pence denounced calls within the Republican party to defund the FBI, comparing the sentiment with Democratic calls to defund the police.

.

Associated Press reports that Pence denounced calls within the Republican party to defund the FBI, comparing the sentiment with Democratic calls to defund the police.

.

The call for restraint comes amid an escalating number of violent threats against federal agents and government facilities.

.

The Republican Party is the party of law and order.

Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop, Mike Pence, via Associated Press.

The Republican Party is the party of law and order.

Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop, Mike Pence, via Associated Press.

Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police, Mike Pence, via Associated Press.

The escalation comes after Trump's Florida home was searched as part of the Justice Department's investigation regarding classified records.

.

While speaking in New Hampshire, Pence said the Justice Department, along with Attorney General Merrick Garland, should be more forthcoming about details regarding the search.

While speaking in New Hampshire, Pence said the Justice Department, along with Attorney General Merrick Garland, should be more forthcoming about details regarding the search.

We can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision he made without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI, Mike Pence, via Associated Press.

We can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision he made without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI, Mike Pence, via Associated Press.

AP reports that Trump and his allies within the Republican party have labeled the search an act of political persecution and an attack on the rule of law