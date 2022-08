Kaspar Hauser - The Boy, the Syndrome (The World Is Weird 5)

193 years ago today, a boy stumbled into the Bavarian city of Nuremberg.

He was carrying two letters, could barely speak and no one knew where he had come from.

Speculations flew about the mysterious young man.

Was he of royal blood?

Had he been raised by wolves?

And was he telling the truth when he said someone wanted to kill him?