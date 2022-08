ASK THE DOC: High Grade Breast & Kidney Cancer and Diffuse B-Cell Lymphoma

History Lesson: happened in 1942.

What is the big thing regarding communication?

There has been so much about 5G.

The whole concept of wifi and the technology to exist began on this day in 1942 when a patent was issued for frequency hopping spread system communication device by Hedy Lamarr and composer named George Antheil.