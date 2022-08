49ers vs. Packers Winners & Losers: Trey Lance Dazzles

49ers vs.

Packers highlights featured a lot in San Francisco’s NFL preseason opener, so on today’s show, we’re taking a look at the top 49ers winners and losers from the Niners’ win over Green Bay.

We discuss the performances from Trey Lance, Danny Gray, Drake Jackson, Brock Purdy, Samuel Womack, Jordan Love and much much more.

Join Chase Senior as he brings you the latest 49ers news and 49ers rumors.