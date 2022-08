FBI Raid Connections to Michigan? (Will They Plant Fake Evidence Against Tudor Dixon?)

Donald Trump's house, Mar-a-Lago, was raided and 15 boxes of evidence were seized.

Will fake evidence be planted against him?

Will fake evidence be planted against candidates who he has endorsed such as Tudor Dixon and John Gibbs?

Is this the reason why the Democrat Party was funding America First candidates during the Primary Elections?

Why is Dana Nessel weaponizing the Michigan State Police against her political opponents?

Will Matt DePerno be able to survive Nessel's witch hunt?