Cute Little Bunny Cries

Last year my wonderful Doberman found a wild bunnies nest and managed to pull 2 kits out of the nest, eyes still closed, no hair and some blood left on them.

They had just been born.

Once I realized what was going on I pulled my dog away and had to barricade a large area to keep her out!

There appeared to be at least 3 more kits in the nest under a large shrub tree.

I left everything as is and the next day I went out to check on them.

We had a big storm come through that morning, with heavy rain and high winds.

I found the nest was empty but the 2 kits my dog pulled out where left behind.

Panicking I did not know what to do!

I ran and got a starter kit for feeding.

By the time I could get in touch with a Wildlife Rescue one past away, I cried my eyes out.

The 3 day weekend I had them, I had fallen in love.

One of them made it to the rescue even though it was very hard to part with it, I did what was right.

They said I could call and check on it in 7 days.

I decided not to call because I feel better not knowing and can imagine the kit happy, healthy and returned to the wild.

This story right her is how I ended up with my beautiful bunny Marzanna.