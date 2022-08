Ep 207 - Ristorante Fieni's | Voorhees, NJ - "Boston" - 87,000 Here To Help

After the cackler broke the Senate tie to pass the anything-but Inflation Reduction Act, we take refuge from the tyranny to reminisce about the groundbreaking debut album by the band Boston.

Aside from Biden's broken promise of not raising taxes on the middle class, this disgrace of a bill passes through taxes onto manufacturers, and worst of all weaponizes the IRS into a small army with 87,000 new hires.