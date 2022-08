North Ronaldsay Sheep Festival, Orkney

The North Ronaldsay Sheep Festival is a volunteer-led, conservation fortnight that takes place on the Island of North Ronaldsay in Orkney, Scotland with the aim of re-building and repairing the Island's drystone Sheep Dyke, protecting its flock of native seaweed-eating sheep, and celebrating the island's distinct culture and tradition through music, art and education.

