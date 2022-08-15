What We Know About The 11 Classified Documents Seized From Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home

A federal magistrate unsealed the search and seizure warrant of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents and 27 boxes from the Florida residence.
Watch VideoHundreds of demonstrators gathered over the weekend near former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to show..
