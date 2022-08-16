VD5-8 Turning Point Action "UNITE & WIN RALLY" Blake Masters
VD5-8 Turning Point Action "UNITE & WIN RALLY" Blake Masters

MAAP Real Filming Presents: Turning Point Action Rally &quot; UNITE &amp; WIN RALLY&quot; Featuring Ron DeSantis with Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Tyler Bowyer, Joe Chaplik, Warren Petersen, James T Harris, Austin Smith and of course Charlie Kirk.