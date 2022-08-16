VD5-8 Turning Point Action "UNITE & WIN RALLY" Blake Masters

MAAP Real Filming Presents: Turning Point Action Rally " UNITE & WIN RALLY" Featuring Ron DeSantis with Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Tyler Bowyer, Joe Chaplik, Warren Petersen, James T Harris, Austin Smith and of course Charlie Kirk.
MAAP Real Filming Presents: Turning Point Action Rally " UNITE & WIN RALLY" Featuring Ron DeSantis with Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Tyler Bowyer, Joe Chaplik, Warren Petersen, James T Harris, Austin Smith and of course Charlie Kirk.
The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country and broadcasting live on Real America's Voice,..