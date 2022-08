J&K: Two grenade attacks in the valley on Independence Day, 2 injured | Oneindia news *News

Two grenade attacks hit the state of Jammu and Kashmir within a span of 1 hour on the occasion of Independence Day.

The attack was carried out by the militants and two, one civilian and a police officer, sustained injuries in the same.

The attacks were carried out at two different locations.

