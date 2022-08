Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death anniversary: Foster daughter, PM Modi pay tribute | Oneindia news *News

Today i.e.

On August 16th is the fourth death anniversary of former and one of the most loved Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

Newly elected president, Draupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders paid their tribute and respects to the late leader on Tuesday morning.

Floral tributes were paid to the leader at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee's memorial in the national capital.

#AtalBihariVajpayee #DeathAnniversary #PMModi