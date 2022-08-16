CR Ep 036: Alex Jones Defamation Fallout with JL Carpenter and Kelly Jones

In the first part of this episode of the Curious Realm host Christopher Jordan welcomes JL Carpenter, defense attorney and lead counsel for JL Carpenter Law & Associates, to discuss the recent 45.2 dollar punitive damages verdict against Alex Jones in the Sandy Hook defamation trial.

Are the results of the trial truly an “attack on 1st amendment rights” as stated by Jones in his online videos?

What will come of possible charges of perjury and subpoenas from the January 6th committee as well as his ex-wife for his now leaked cell phone records and known hidden money as came forward in the recent Sandy Hook defamation trial that took place in Austin, Texas?