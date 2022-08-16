Danny Jones on McFly's rocky start, having dinner with Elton John, and embracing his love of food on MasterChef

McFly's very own Danny Jones joins Kate to chat through his rocky road to rockstardom, embracing his love of food on Celebrity MasterChef, and his craziest stories from two decades in music, from embarrassing auditions, to eating dinner with Elton John.

