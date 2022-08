Aug 16, 2022-Watchman News-2 Cor 7:1- Georgia Grand Jury Subpoena, New Explosions hit Crimea & More!

Aug 16, 2022 - Watchman News - 2 Cor 7:1 - China withdraws Cash from Banking System, Drone attack targets US Base in Syria, State of Emergency for Water in Southeast Michigan, Beijing starts more Live Fire Drills around Taiwan, Graham must comply with Georgia Grand Jury Subpoena, Iran hosts Drone Tournament with Russia, Belarus & Armenia, Putin and Kim Alliance Formed, New Explosions hit Crimea at Russian Base & More!