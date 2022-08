STOPPING TRUMP IS PRIORITY -- if you can't campaign have MSM do it for you

Is this the final day for Liz Chaney, does she lose today.

Liz Chaney fights for a congressional seat today.

Chaney vs Hageman in primary election for US House seat.

Hageman is the Trump endorsed candidate.

Chaney’s top priority is to stop Trump.

After Chaney is stopped today, Larry Hogan, Pence, Chaney, there will be several that will just want to get on the debate stage with Trump if that is the only way they can stop him.