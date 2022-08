Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions rock Crimea, Ukrainian attack suspected |Oneindia news *International

Russian-occupied Crimea was attacked the second time in over a week as explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot.

These attacks, suspected to be Ukrainian attacks, have forced around 3,000 people to evacuate and relocate.

Russia has labelled these attacks as 'an act of sabotage'.

