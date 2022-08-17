New Anne Heche Video Shows Disturbing Final Moments

Disturbing footage has emerged appearing to show deceased Hollywood actress Anne Heche struggling to free herself from a gurney as she was hauled into an ambulance following a fiery crash Friday.
Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, August 14, two days after she was declared dead following her fiery car crash.