This is where We are at -- BIDEN SIGNS LANDMARK BILL

This is a matter of fact kind of show.

Everybody knows that Liz Chaney is done.

Harriet Hageman 2-1, Liz Chaney is done.

8 house republicans are leaving congress after voting to impeach Donald Trump.

4 retired and 4 lost and 2 made it through.

On one side it's a gleeful celebration, ding dong Liz is gone; the other side is the funeral for Liz.

If 10 republicans voted to impeach Donald Trump and 8 are gone, where does that leave us when the convention is over and the confetti falls and it's time to clean up.

Listening to these over emotional people pulling on your emotion because they want the viewership.

Where are you at when you listen all day long to the raid in Mar-a-Lago and what documents are here and there.

Where are we at if we listen to the flamethrowers with Trump is going to get indicted and Rudy is going to get indicted.

Republicans keep booking flights to go to these conventions, choir meetings and we don’t know the song or where to stand.

Putting your hat on that says Make America Great Again and watching Fox news 10 hours a day is not participating in Making America Great Again.